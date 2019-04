The FLOW National Netball Championships will resume this afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose after yesterday’s rest day.

At 5:00, Irie Travel Vets will meet J.D.S Success Radio Netters In the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and at 6:00 in the evening, Metrocint General Insurance Maple will oppose Mitres in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division.







