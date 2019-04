National Premier Division leaders, BESCO Pastures dominated Hope International last night, beating them 7-nil at the Victoria Park.

North Leeward Predators, who are currently second in the Championship were held to 1-1 draw by Avenues United.

This afternoon, at 5:30, Je Belle will meet Camdonia Chelsea, then in the evening Sion Hill will play against Pride and Joy at 7:30. Both matches will be at Victoria Park.