FAO FISHING TRAINING

A legal team from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), is currently in St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosting a legal training workshop at the Fisheries Division. The workshop opened on Monday, and will wrap up on Friday.

Discussions are being held on the International Framework for combating Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported Fishing, Regional and National Level Fisheries Governance and Port State Measures among other relevant topics on sustainable fisheries management.

The forum is being attended by representatives of various management agencies and other stakeholders across the country.

The training is being held as St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to work with the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) to improve the capabilities of national management agencies in the effective implementation of the provisions of the Agreement on Port State Measures to prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The Ministry of Agriculture said assistance is also given in formulating national strategies and action plans to gradually fulfill the requirements set forth in the Port State Measures Agreement (PSMA) and related regional and international instruments and mechanisms.







