CPEA DAY ONE

Grade Six pupils from Private and Public Schools across the island, sat the first component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) today.

Nine hundred and thirty males and 855 females are registered to take the exam, which will allow them placement at one of the Secondary Schools here.

The students sat Mathematics and Social Studies today, while Language Arts and Science will be administered tomorrow.

The results of the CPEA are expected to be published in June. And, the Ministry of Education says it will conduct the secondary school placement exercise as usual.

The Examinations are being held at sixteen Centres throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







