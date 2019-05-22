COREAS KING OCEAN COCKTAIL

Coreas Hazells Incorporated will host a Cocktail event tonight to celebrate the launch of the new agency for King Ocean Services.

Coreas and Hazells is now the new agent for King Ocean Services, a shipping company based in Miami with scheduled weekly shipment to SVG.

The cocktail will see key players in the shipping industry being informed of the type of service King Ocean will bring to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Cocktail takes place at the Sunset Shores from 6:30 this evening.







