POLICE NEWS

A resident of Peruvian Vale has been arrested and charged with Bigamy.

Police said, according to investigations, 44-year old labourer Claude Murray, is legally married in Jamaica, and went through a form of marriage to a 54 year old woman in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on December 12th 2017. Murray was expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Police have also arrested and charged Gregory De Caul, a 50-year-old resident of Lowmans Leeward with a series of Burglary offences and Attempted Burglary. De Caul allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 47 year-old Supervisor of Rockies as a trespasser and stole a quantity of items valued over EC $3,500.00. He also allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 38-year-old Teacher of Fountain as a trespasser and stole a quantity of items valued at more than EC $4,500.00.

Police said investigations further revealed that De Caul also allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 50-year-old Self-employed resident of Paul’s Avenue as a trespasser with intent to commit an offence of Theft at Villa. De Caul was expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge.

Police said they are also investigating a shooting incident, which occurred at Glen at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to investigations, Sean Durham, a 29 year-old resident of Glen was shot multiple times about his body by unknown person(s). Durham is currently a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The Police asked that anyone with vital information that will aid with the investigation and the prosecution of the offender(s) can contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crimes at 456-1339, the Officer in charge of the South Central Division (SCD) at 458-4200 or any Police Station.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related