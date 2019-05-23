STEPHENSON-MEETING

Minister of National Mobilisation Frederick Stephenson was among delegates attending the 18th meeting of the Political Council of ALBA-TCP held on 21st May, in Havana, Cuba.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Stephenson said the principle of sovereignty is one that must never be compromised or violated. He said the Charter of the United Nations stipulates that no state must be subjected to interference and intervention by any other state.

He stressed that St. Vincent and the Grenadines believes and upholds the principles of non-intervention and non-interference and rejects the threat or use of force by any state against another whether militarily, economically or by any other means.

Minister Stephenson said, as such, St. Vincent and the Grenadines condemns the actions of states that seek to undermine the democratic fabric of other states within the Americas and especially those which are members of ALBA.

He said St. Vincent and the Grenadines also denounces the continued economic sanctions that seek to curtail the economic developments of the Americas, especially our brothers and sisters in Cuba and Venezuela.

He stressed that this country rejects in all forms, any attempts to put undue pressure on democratically elected governments to give way to imperialist. And, he pointed out that St. Vincent and the Grenadines re-affirms its support for the Montevideo Mechanism initiative being spearheaded by Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia and CARICOM to protect the peace and stability in Venezuela on the basis of the legal equality of states and settlements of disputes by peaceful means.







