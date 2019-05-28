The National Lotteries Authority today presented a cheque for 105-thousand dollars to this country’s latest Super Six Jackpot winner, Cecil Blazer Williams.

Mr. Williams was one of two persons who won the Super Six jackpot of 210-thousand dollars on Friday April 12. The Other winner is from St. Lucia.

Speaking at this morning’s presentation ceremony, General Manager of the National Lotteries Authority, Mac Gregor Sealey, congratulated Mr. Williams on winning 105-thousand dollars.

The New Super Six Winner, Cecil Blazer Williams, said he has been supporting the National Lottery since its inception in 1984. Barrister at Law – Cecil Blazer Williams the Super Six Jackpot winner won with the winning numbers were 13. 14. 15. 17. 19 and 25.







