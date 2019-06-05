SVG UN SEAT

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is optimistic that this country will be elected to a non-permanent seat on the United States Security Council, for the 2020-2021 term.

The staff at this country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, led by Ambassador Rhonda King is hosting a number of activities at the UN headquarters to raise awareness.

The up-coming elections are for five non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council for two-year mandates commencing on January 1st, 2020.







