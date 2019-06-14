MRS MARY JOSEPHINE GLASGOW nee INCE better known as MAMA of Sandy Bay died on Saturday June 1st at the age of 96. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 22nd at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Georgetown. The Viewing and tributes begin at 2:00 pm. The service begin at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Church yard. Transportation will be provided to Georgetown by Gilley, Starchy and Kendall vans and will leave Owia, Point and Sandy Bay at 12:30 pm and Overland at 1:30 pm.







