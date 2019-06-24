ECCB OECS NETBALL AWARDS RESULTS

The Inaugural Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) International Netball Series concluded here last Friday night at the Arnos Vales Sports Complex.

Best Defending Team; St Lucia, Best Attacking Team: Grenada, Best Defending Player: Josean Antoine of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Best Mid-Court Player: Nerrisa Delpesche of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Most Accurate Shooter was Latisha Cato of Grenada, while the Best Attacking Player was Shem Maxwell of St Lucia. Furthermore, the Most Disciplined Team was Dominica, and Grenada’s goal shooter, Latisha Cato was the Player of the Tournament.

The Series was won by Grenada, who received the first title and the Gloria Ballantyne Trophy. St Vincent and the Grenadines was second and St Lucia third. Five countries participated in the Series.







