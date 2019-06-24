Graduating Students of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College recently had an opportunity to interact with various employers at a Fair dubbed “Meet the Employers”.

The activity, which was hosted by the Registry of the Community College, gave students an opportunity to interact with several employers.

They learned about the different products and services offered by the entities, and gathered information about job vacancies and application procedures.

The Ministry of Education was represented at the Fair by Senior Education Officer, Joycelyn Blake-Browne.

She said the Ministry was pleased to provide support to such an important activity. The “Meet the Employers” Fair was held last Friday at the Villa Campus of the Community College.







