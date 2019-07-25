Canouan to get first Secondary school in September

Students in Canouan who were successful in this year’s Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment {CPEA} will for the first time attend Secondary School in that Grenadine Island, from September this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government will provide the facilities for the students to receive Secondary education at the beginning of the New School Year.

The Prime Minister paid a visit to the island this week and held discussions with some residents there.

He spoke about the transformations that are taking place in the Education Sector.The Prime Minister also said that the Government is providing Special Programs in Early Childhood Education.

