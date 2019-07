Carnival activities are heating up on the Grenadine Island of Canouan.

The celebrations are being co-ordinated by Club Nuevo, July 26th to August 4th, under the theme The Ultimate Summer Event in the Grenadines

President of Club Nuevo, Hansel Henry said the activities are progressing well thus far, and one of the highlights the Soca Monarch Competition, dubbed Bacchanal Saturday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related