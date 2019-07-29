SPORTS PROGRAMME LAUNCH

Plans for the official launch of the Sports Against Crime Initiative will be outlined by Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture Cecil Mckie at a Media Conference today.

The News Conference takes place at the CDC Conference Room at the Victoria Park, from ten this morning and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

The Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture has been mandated to implement the Sports Against Crime Program and a Sports Against Crime Committee was established by Cabinet in October last year.

The Committee is responsible for spearheading activities geared towards youth involvement in sports throughout the country.

On Thursday August 1st, the Sports Against Crime Program will be officially launched at the Chatoyer National Park at Rabacca, under the theme: Utilizing Sports for Nation Building.

The launch will be an all-day event, beginning with various sports games in the morning and throughout the day.

The official aspect of the Sports Against Crime Program will run from 4:00 – 6:00 pm in collaboration with the broader Emancipation Day program.

Addresses will come from various officials, including Minister Cecil Mckie, Chairman of the Sport Against Crime Committee and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who will deliver the feature address.

The addresses will be followed by cultural performances.







