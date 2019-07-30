POLICE ON HOMICIDE

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Michael Browne, a 36-year-old Labourer of Mahoe/Campden Park who sustained a stab wound to his stomach at Mahoe/Campden Park last Saturday July 27th.

According to investigations, Browne got into an altercation with Jason Isaac, a 23-year-old Welder of the same address and sustained stab wounds as a result. His body was discovered in Mahoe/Campden Park. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.

A post mortem examination was expected to be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Jason Isaac is currently in police custody assisting with investigations. This is the eighth homicide recorded for 2019.







