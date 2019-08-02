LPG PRICES

Vincentians are paying less for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), known as cooking gas, following the announcement by the Ministry of Trade of a downward adjustment of the prices.

A release from the API said approval was granted for changes to be made to the prices of LPG from today.

Maximum retail prices for LPG Cylinders as of August 1st, 2019 LPG Area I Area II Area III Area IV 100 lb $160.63 $160.63 $160.63 $181.63 25 lb $40.16 $41.16 $42.16 $45.16 20 lb $33.13 $34.13 $35.13 $38.13

Area I: refers to areas within a radius of two miles of the Court House, Kingstown.

Area II: refers to areas adjoining Area I, extending from Area I north-east to Langley Park and North-West to Keartons, including all areas lying between Langley Park and Keartons.

Area III: refers to all areas on the mainland, other than those falling within Areas I & II.

Area IV: refers to the Grenadines.

The release says, under the Price and Distribution of Goods Act (Cap 161), no person shall in respect of any foods for which the maximum price has been fixed, sell or buy, or agree to sell or buy, any such goods at a price greater than the maximum prices.

Any person who contravenes this provision is guilty of an offence and liable to a fine of not less than fifteen hundred dollars but not more than three thousand dollars.







