GARVEY BIRTHDAY LECTURE

A memorial lecture to commemorate the birthday of Marcus Mosiah Garvey will be held here on Monday August 19th.

The event is being hosted by Integrated Medical Urgent Care in collaboration with the Rastafari Working Committee.

Marcus Garvey whose birthday was August 17th was a proponent of the Black Nationalism and Pan-Africanism Movements, inspiring the Nation of Islam and the Rastafarian Movement.

An employee of Integrated Medical Urgent Care and Rastafarian, Angela Ideisha Jackson, said the Lecture will be presented by qualified speakers who will present tributes to the late Marcus Mosiah Garvey, and will also discuss issues relating to Rastafarian Movement.

Ms. Jackson invited representatives of youth groups and other members of the public to attend the lecture on Monday August 19th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related