Government to sign agreement with Marriott International this week

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be signing an Agreement with the Marriott International Company this week, as it moves forward with the Mount Wynne Hotel development project.

The Marriott International is an American multinational diversified hospitality company that manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities.

The signing ceremony will take place tomorrow afternoon, at the Private Mt. Wynne site, beginning at 2:30.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves had announced during the month of August that Marriot would be managing the new Hotel at Mount Wynne. He said Representatives from Marriott would visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines on September 10th to make their formal announcement.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related