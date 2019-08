The 12th edition of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band summer programme will wrap up this afternoon.

According to a release, this afternoon’s closing ceremony for the Police Band Summer program will take place at the Old Montrose Police Station beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The official closing ceremony for the 2019 Coast Guard Youth Development Summer Programme will take place this Saturday August 24th at the Coast Guard Base in Calliaqua from 3:00 p.m.







