REGISTRATION CEREMONY

The SVG School of Continuing Education was officially registered with the National Accreditation Board (NAB) during a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Hall yesterday.

The Ministry of Education said its registration certifies that the institution meets certain minimum operating standards, required for the conduct of an academic provider in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the Ministry, registration is a pre-accreditation status, since it is the first step towards the accreditation of programmes offered by an institution.

Delivering remarks at yesterday’s event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke, commended the SVG School of Continuing Education on its achievements thus far.

The CEO of the SVG School of Continuing Education, Sylvia Gould, expressed elation that the institution has been officially registered.







