MISS SELZER CAROLYN FERGUS of Green Hill died on Saturday August 31st at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 21st at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, New Montrose. The viewing and tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







