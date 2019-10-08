UNIFEST CARIBBEAN COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

A College and University Fair, dubbed UNIFEST Caribbean 2019 will be held here today, to provide guidance to students who wish to pursue studies abroad

This event will be held at the Villa Campus of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, and will be hosted by the organization Study Abroad Student Services Limited (1SASS) to educate Vincentians about University choices.

Founder of Study Abroad Student Services Limited, Esther Jones said UNIFEST was established to help students to make the right choice when choosing Universities.

Miss Jones is encouraging everyone to come out to the Community College tody to interact with personnel from the various Colleges

Students attending today’s session will have an opportunity to meet with representatives and apply to institutions based in the United States, Canada and Germany. The students have been advised to take along their CSEC and CAPE academic certificates and transcripts

The opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 in Lecture Theatre 2.







