Seven finalists are taking part in the inaugural Pitch It Vincy event which is being held today at the Peace Memorial Hall.

The event is organized by this country’s Investment Promotions Agency Invest SVG, with the support of the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Caribbean Export

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark said the Pitch It Vincy initiative is a Business Angel Investment Programme, which is intended to help local businesses to grow.

The Finalists selected for today’s event are: Florence Manyi with Afro Chips; Kimya Glasgow-Kimya Glasco Inc; Kenna Questelles-George-LinkUp; Christal Oliver-Olive Art Designs; Peta Odini Sutherland-Peta Odini; Raymond Victory-PlumbtecPro; Rhondel Victory-XO Delights.

The Finalists have undergone a period of training and one-on-one sessions, and are making their presentations before a panel of OECS Angel Investors.

The winner will receive 2-thousand U.S.-dollars in capital investment, and long-term expert mentorship.







