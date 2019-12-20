COP CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is reporting a decrease in overall crimes this year.

Police Commissioner Colin John, during his Christmas Message said, as an organisation, they have cause to celebrate as they we have received a great deal of gifts and positive results throughout 2019.

Commisioner John said crimes have decreased overall by 32 percent in 2018 and 19 percent in 2019, murders have decreased by 44 percent, additionally the solving rate for murder has increased from 34.4 percent in 2018 to 52.63 percent in 2019.

This he said can be attributed to the hard work of the officers; the proactive policing produced by the organization; the increase in resources by the Government and our good friends, locally, regionally and internationally. Increase and improved training and the unwavering support, continuous guidance and collaboration of the public.

Commissioner John said the organisation can boast of many successful stories in 2019 amidst our challenges.

He thanked all of their partners and stakeholders including the private and public sector, NGOs, government ministries, friends, well-wishers and members of the general public; for your assistance, support, partnership, guidance and courtesies during the year.

He said while there has been a general reduction in crimes, we have seen the statistics in road fatally remaining constant when compared to 2018. There were four fatalities in both years.

The top cop is encouraging individuals to pay more attention when driving and to have more consideration for other road users.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related