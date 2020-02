MR ALPHEUS ALSTON DOWERS better known as PETER of Villa died on Thursday February 20th at the age of 51. The funeral takes place on Tuesday March 3rd at the Hill Top Tabernacle. The viewing begins at 2:30 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

