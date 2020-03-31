POLICE ARRESTS

Police have launched investigations into two shooting incidents here on the weekend.

The first shooting incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, resulting in the death of Marlon John, a 35 year old labourer of Fairbaine Pasture.

Police say, according to investigations, the John was shot multiple times about his body by two unknown masked men armed with a gun. He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

John’s death marked the 8th homicide for the year. A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased body to ascertain the cause of death.

The police are soliciting information from the general public that will aid with the investigation, and the arrest and prosecution of the offender(s).

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which resulted in a 30 year old labourer of Fairbaine Pasture being shot on the back of his left leg.

The man was allegedly shot by unknown masked men armed with a gun.

He was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

The police are soliciting information from the general public that will aid with the investigation, arrest and prosecution of the offender(s).







