POLICE EASTER WEEKEND

As Vincentians begin the long Easter Holiday Weekend, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is advising residents to continue to adhere to the various measures and protocols that have been implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to protect its citizens and visitors and reduce the spread of the Coronavirus during this COVD-19 global pandemic.

The Police said, during the holiday weekend, and in the ensuing weeks and or months, the Police Force will collaborate with the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and other partners to sustain efforts to ensure that persons are complying with the national measures to fight COVID-19.

To this end, the Police said a number of activities will be ramped up, and there would be increased patrols by the Police to ensure that:

No playing of amplified music in public or private places No mass gatherings of persons on beaches, churches or other social events viz a viz – river cooks, picnics, etc. Social and physical distancing are being practiced Motorists and commuters are adhering to the protocols with regard to the number of passengers riding in omnibuses No boat rides and or excursions Quarantined persons are at their designated places of confinement at all times

In addition, persons are reminded that on Tuesday April 7, the Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines passed the Public Health Amendment Act (2020) which imposes a fine of $2000 each time the offence is committed or six months in prison for breaching a quarantine order.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force thanked the public for their co-operation and support during this period as all sectors work hand in hand to ensure safety and security for all.







