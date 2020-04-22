COVID-19 EQUIPMENT RECEIVED FROM TAIWAN

Delivering remarks at this morning’s handing over of the Equipment, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Ho said today’s donation is another representation of the strong friendship between both countries.

Ambassador Ho said the thermal imaging devises arrived in the country yesterday and while the world has limited knowledge about COVID- 19, they will continue to share their experiences in the fight against the disease.

Meanwhile, Minister of Heath, Wellness and the Environment, Luke Browne said Taiwan has demonstrated great competence in the fight against COVID-19 and this country values all assistance that it receives from Taiwan in that regard.

He said Taiwan continues to assist this country in a number of ways to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. This morning’s hand over took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.







