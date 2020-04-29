COVID CASE 16

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded its sixteenth positive COVID-19 case. Health Officials said the new case is closely associated with the last three cases reported by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), and forms part of a small cluster of import related cases.

There are now eight active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with eight persons who have fully recovered.

The Health Services Sub-committee reminds Vincentians of the importance of maintaining the effective public health measures currently in place which have served to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The safe use of face coverings including homemade masks, along with hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and physical distancing must be strictly adhered to, along with compliance to quarantine and isolation instructions.







