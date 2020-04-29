CWSA 50TH ANNIVERSARY

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is celebrating a milestone this year – its 50th Anniversary.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Garth Saunders said a grand program of activities was planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

However, the activities had to be postponed as a result of the current Water shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Saunders said they will seek to reduce the vulnerabilities to their water distribution system through the use technology.







