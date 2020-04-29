MOBILIZATION PAYOUT

The Ministry of National Mobilization is rolling out the payment of an interim assistance benefit of 200 dollars per month for nine months to five hundred individuals.

This was revealed by Minister of Health, Luke Browne, in his daily updates about his ministry’s Covid-19 response.

Minister Browne posted on Facebook that this benefit is available to individuals who receive neither pension nor public assistance”.

The financial assistance to the individuals comes after the passage of the Supplementary Appropriations Bill earlier this month.







