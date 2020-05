MR ROBERT NATHANIEL ISAAC better known as BE-GAN and TAYLOR of Spring Village formerly of Barrouallie died on Friday April 24th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 2nd at the Church of Christ Worldwide Mission, Spring Village. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Spring Village Cemetery. The family requested that persons attending the funeral are asked to adhere to the Social Distancing practices.

