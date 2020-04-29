POLICE CHAMBERS DEATH

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and its Auxiliary Force are mourning the death of another colleague.

According to a release from RSVG Police Force, Police Sergeant 209 Philbert Chambers of Barrouallie succumbed to a gunshot wound on Sunday April 26, 2020 at approximately 8:05 am in the line of duty in Campden Park.

Officer Chambers was enlisted into the RSVGPF on December 06, 2008 and was promoted to the rank of Acting Corporal on June 01, 2017. He was then confirmed in that position on December 31st, 2018 and In January 2020, Sgt. Chambers was promoted to the rank of Sergeant (Acting).

Prior to his death, Sgt. Chambers served the Police Force and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for over eleven (11) years; seven (7) of which were spent as a regular Police at the Questelles Police Station and the remainder as a Detective up to the time of his death. He also worked at the Chateaubelair Police Station.

Sgt. Chambers was also involved with the Police Youth Clubs (PYC) and was one of the co-ordinators for the Barrouallie Police Youth Club for a brief period. He also he formed the Questelles Police Youth Club and was the District Coordinator up to the time of his death.

Sgt. Chambers was a very jovial, diligent, committed and disciplined police officer who will be greatly missed.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Sgt. 209 Philbert Chambers.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related