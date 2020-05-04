COVID TESTIMONY

One patient who has recovered from the Novel Coronavirus/Covid-19 here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has commended the health professionals for their support during the most difficult period.

The patient who is referred to as Mr. King to protect his Identity said health professionals were in constant contact with him to ensure that he was doing well.

Mr. King is encouraging Vincentians to not take their health for granted and to be extremely careful as anyone can contract the virus.







