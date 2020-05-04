PM HANDLE COVID

Health officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are taking a calculated approach to control the management of the Covid 19 pandemic which is affecting economies worldwide.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he discussed the government’s approach to handling the pandemic during a recent press conference.

Dr. Gonsalves said the government, through the ministry of health, must be strategic in its response to the outbreak. However, he is guided by the advice of the health professionals.







