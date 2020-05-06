FARMERS CERTIFICATE

Vincentians involved in farming and are not holders of a farmer’s certificate are being encouraged to register for a certificate as there are consequences under the Agricultural, Produce and Livestock prevention and theft act of 2007.

That is according to Superintendent of Police Trevor Bailey while Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to face program this week. Superintendent Bailey said persons who wish to become a registered farmer can apply through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Superintendent Bailey is encouraging farmers to display their certificates at the location where they conduct business to avoid fallouts with the law.







