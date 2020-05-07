VINCY MAS AND COVID 19

The Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ricardo Adams said this is currently a difficult time for all stakeholders within the Vincy Mas Fraternity as the country continues to respond to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Mr. Adams told NBC News, while Vincy Mas 2020 has been cancelled the CDC will continue to listen to the advice of the medical professionals to ensure the safety of every Vincentian and visitor who might have come to the country for the festival.

However, they continue to remain optimistic for the future of the Vincentian entertainment Industry as the Nation continues to respond to the novel Coronavirus. Mr. Adams noted that it is encouraging to see that local entertainers are still releasing music to keep their fans entertained.







