MS SHARON SYLVORN PEMBERTON formerly of Diamond Village died in New York at the age of 53. The funeral takes place in the USA. In lieu of the conditions imposed during the current pandemic, there will be a private funeral service for the immediate family. There will be A Memorial Service for the public at a later time and date in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







