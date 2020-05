MR IVAN CHESTER MC COY/ROBERTS better known as SAMO of Jacksonville, Florida formerly of Morvant, Trinidad and Fancy died on Thursday April 2nd at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 23rd at the Fancy Pentecostal Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Fancy Cemetery.

