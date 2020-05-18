FARMERS CAN SELL AT FARMERS MARKETS

The Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging farmers who have Agricultural produce to get registered, so they can sell their produce at Farmers Markets across the country.

The Farmers Market is an initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture, and is being implemented in conjunction with the Love Box Initiative.

The Love Box initiative is intended to provide support to families who may be experiencing food vulnerability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the initiative which started yesterday, purchasing Stations are established in four communities, where produce from farmers will be packaged for re-distribution.

Speaking during NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this week, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said farmers can also register to sell their produce to members of the public at the Farmers Markets.

Minister Caesar said traffickers who purchase Agricultural produce to sell overseas can also purchase produce from Farmers at the Farmers Markets, which will be held on week-days in various communities.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related