105 new police officers have joined the Royal St.Vincent and the Grenadines police force

A record 105 Police Officers have joined the ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, following the 38th Passing Out Parade held yesterday at the Victoria Park.

Delivering the feature address at the event, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves encouraged the Police Officers to be disciplined at all times.

The Prime Minister reminded the new officers that they are now part of a disciplined organization and they should always respect the chain of command.

Meanwhile Commissioner of Police, Colin John appealed to the new Police Officers to always practice proper time management.

He also encouraged them to be efficient and effective Police Officers.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related