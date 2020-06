A Cow on a Farm in Orange Hill has given birth to three Calves for the first time ever in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Amelia Jack, Veterinary Officer with the Animal Health and Production Division says the Cow defied the odds to give birth to three healthy Calves and created history in SVG.

Dr. Jack also noted that cows usually give birth to just one, maybe two calves.

