CPEA has commenced

Grade Six students are today being tested in Mathematics and Social Studies as part of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) final exams.

Some 1,920 grade six students across the country are writing the examinations today and tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education says of the 1,920 students registered to sit the exam, 956 are females, while 964 are males.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education has increased the number of CPEA Examination Centres from 16 to 57.

The change has come in an effort to observe the social distancing protocol.

The CPEA is administered by the regional examinations body, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), and tomorrow the students are expected to sit Language Arts and Science.

The CPEA external exam accounts for 60 percent of the students total score, and the School Based Assessments SBAs 40 percent.

The results are expected to be released by CXC next month.







