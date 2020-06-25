Minister of Transport and Works, Julian Francis, said the rehabilitation project on the Belair Road leading to the Lyttle Residence has suffered a number of delays as a result of contractual and management issues.

He gave an update on the status of the project in response to a question in Parliament on Monday.

Minister Francis said in addition to a delay of up to four months prior to the signing of the contracts in March 2019, there were various issues which arose in the coordination and management of the contractors.

Minister Francis said there were a number of other delays following the Christmas break.







