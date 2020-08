PASTOR REVEREND CLINTON PROVIDENCE of Arima, Trinidad formerly of Fair Hall died on Wednesday August 12th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Thursday August 20th Virtual Via Church of God Centre of Ministries Arima, Trinidad. The service begins at 9:00 am.

He was the Dean of the West Indies Theological Collage in Trinidad and the Pastor of the Church of God Centre of Ministries, Arima, Trinidad.







