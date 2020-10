MRS NINA MIGNON NIOMI DEROCHE nee BYNOE of Canouan formerly of Bequia died on Monday September 28th at the age of 101. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 3rd at the Canouan Roman Catholic Church. The viewing begins at 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Retreat Cemetery.







