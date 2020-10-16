An Ethical Code of Conduct was signed here this morning, by the two major political parties which will be contesting the November 5th General election in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The signing was hosted by the National Monitoring and Consultative Mechanism, NMCM, at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Addressing the event, Monsignor Michael Stewart of the SVG Christian Council, explained why the Code of Conduct was formulated.

Monsignor Stewart also outlined the broad objectives of the Code of Conduct.







