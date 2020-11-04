The Electoral Office says Political Parties contesting tomorrow’s General Elections are satisfied with the ballot paper specimen and the Ballot Box with its locks

The Electoral Office says Political Parties contesting tomorrow’s General Elections here, have unanimously expressed satisfaction with the ballot paper specimen and the Ballot Box with its locks.

A release from the Electoral Office says the Parties are also pleased that the sanitization process will have no impact on the indelible ink.

In final preparation for the General Elections, the Electoral Office met on Monday with the Political Parties contesting the General Elections, to address concerns raised in relation to the Ballot Paper, the Ballot Box and the COVID-19 Protocols for the Elections.

The Parties were given specimen of the Ballot Paper, and allowed to examine the Ballot Box with its locks. They also witnessed a demonstration of the use of Hand Sanitizer and its effects on the finger when the Indelible Ink is applied.

The Electoral Office expresses appreciation for the spirit of cooperation shown by the Parties and is encouraging all to follow the COVID-19 protocols to minimize the risk of potential spread of COVID-19 during the voting process tomorrow.

The Polls at 235 Polling Stations will open at 7am and close at 5pm.

Persons who are in quarantine will be eligible to vote between 5 and 5:30pm at their respective Polling Stations tomorrow.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

