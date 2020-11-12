The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to implement programs to create a better future for the people of St. Vincent ant the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Administration will pursue its mandate that is outlined in the Party’s Manifesto.

He pointed out that steps will be taken to streamline the operations at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gonsalves says the Government will ensure that a proper structure is in place to properly manage the Healthcare Sector.

The Unity Labour Party, headed by Dr. Gonsalves, was returned to Office in last Thursday’s General Elections, winning nine of the fifteen Parliamentary Seats.







